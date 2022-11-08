Dr. Theo Gerstle of Lexington Plastic Surgery Honors Veterans Day, Offers Military Discounts

Dr. Theo Gerstle said he owes much to his roots in the military, and he is commemorating Veterans Day with the announcement of a discount program for veterans.

“During my years in the Army, I gained a great respect and gratitude for my fellow service members and their families,” said Dr. Gerstle. “They represent the best of this nation, and we reap the benefits of their sacrifices every day.”

Dr. Gerstle earned his Bachelor of Science from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York and served in the U.S. Army. His military experiences in serving a greater good steered him toward a medical career. After fulfilling his military commitment, he graduated from University of Louisville’s School of Medicine and Harvard’s Combined Plastic Surgery Residency program. With deep family roots in Kentucky, Dr. Gerstle returned to Lexington, opening Lexington Plastic Surgery.

Dr. Gerstle is proud to offer discounted rates to veterans and their families. He specializes in reconstructive surgery after trauma or tumor removal. He also has special training in migraine treatment and a variety of cosmetic procedures, to include face lift, neck lift, and breast augmentation at his Lexington surgery center.

Lexington Plastic Surgery recently received two prestigious accreditations: one from the AAAHC (Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare) and one from the AAAASF (American Association of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities). Both reflect the highest standards for outpatient surgical care.

To learn more about Dr. Gerstle’s Kentucky-based surgery center, Lexington Plastic Surgery, or his discounts for veterans and their families, visit www.LexingtonPS.com.

About Lexington Plastic Surgery

Lexington Plastic Surgery is one of the highest-rated plastic surgery centers in Lexington, KY. They aim to provide innovation and excellence in plastic surgery including facelifts, neck lifts, breast augmentation, and many more.