Squickmon’s Engineering & Automation to Open New Manufacturing Facility in 2023

Founded in 2013, Squickmon’s Engineering & Automation started selling first-generation Maverick Series plasma tables. As the company’s customer base and burn table offerings have grown over the past decade, expanding its manufacturing space has become essential. Their new nearly 70,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Aberdeen, NC, will help enable Squickmon’s to achieve their goal to become the largest press brake and CNC plasma manufacturer by 2028.

With a degree in mechanical engineering and over 20 years of experience in manufacturing and fabrication, Squickmon’s Owner and Founder, Simon Patterson, understands the benefits of creating top-quality products for every client. Thus, Squickmon’s strives to provide durable, cost-effective CNC plasma cutters and tables which are universal, modular, and easily upgradeable. The company also continually explores ways to improve automation and robotic solutions for the metalworking industry.

“I am thrilled to see Squickmon’s growing and expanding into a new facility in North Carolina,” remarked Patterson. “Not only does this keep our manufacturing at home in the United States, but it will also provide a unique opportunity for us to really focus on automation. The goal is for this facility to be completely automated. Operating this way will allow us to continue to fine-tune and integrate new automated manufacturing solutions and keep all of our operations in-house.”

The primary focus of the new manufacturing location will be press brake and fiber laser manufacturing, along with CNC plasma cutting systems. However, it will also feature a 4000 square foot showroom and a 1000 square foot demo area. Opening a location on the East Coast will undoubtedly make Squickmon’s equipment more accessible to more businesses and individuals.

“Expanding our manufacturing space is an exciting step for the company,” stated Patterson. “Not only does it speak to the growing demand for our products, but it opens new doors for us to expand our operations, serve more customers, and incorporate more automation, all while maintaining the high quality, Made in the USA craftsmanship they expect from our products.”

