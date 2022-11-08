Nominations Open for the Annual “Athenix Gives Back” Program

Athenix Body Sculpting Institute, a leading aesthetic plastic surgery practice with six locations across California, Oregon, and Washington, has launched its annual charitable program #AthenixGivesBack to honor Unsung Heroes in the community by gifting them with a complimentary cosmetic surgery makeover. Nominations are now open until November 30, 2022 at https://www.athenixbody.com/landing/athenix-gives-back/.

Athenix invites the public to nominate an Unsung Hero in their lives – someone who may go unrecognized for their hard work, has made a positive impact in their community, or has selflessly provided for their family and deserves a reward for their efforts, to receive a complimentary cosmetic procedure. If chosen, both the nominee and the Unsung Hero will receive procedures of their choosing donated by Athenix.

To qualify for this special opportunity, enter a nomination by following these steps:

• Follow @AthenixBody on Instagram or TikTok.

• Like the official post pinned on Instagram or TikTok and tag an Unsung Hero with the hashtag #AthenixGivesBack.

• In under 50 words, explain why this person deserves a cosmetic surgery makeover.

• Tag 3 additional friends to spread the word.

“Everyone deserves to look great and feel amazing,” said James Haefner, founder and CEO of Athenix Body Sculpting Institute. “Athenix is committed to giving back to the communities we serve, and we’re excited to donate a cosmetic surgery makeover to a special deserving person who is selfless and uplifts others with no expectation of something in return. To me, rewarding an unsung hero in this way serves to reinforce the way we should always treat each other.”

Athenix Body Sculpting Institute was created to provide patients with a safe, discreet and professional cosmetic plastic surgery experience. All procedures are performed onsite at our fully accredited, licensed, state-of-the-art, cosmetic plastic surgery centers.

For more information on #AthenixGivesBack and full campaign guidelines, please visit, https://www.athenixbody.com/landing/athenix-gives-back/.

About Athenix Body Sculpting Institute

Athenix Body Sculpting Institute is a leading plastic surgery practice on the West Coast, with six locations across California, Oregon, and Washington. The practice specializes in providing beautiful, natural, and lasting results in a safe, private environment. For more information, visit www.athenixbody.com and follow @athenixbody.

Contact: claw@athenixbody.com