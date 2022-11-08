The UP Element i12 EDGE Drives a New Era in Industrial Robotics

At the forefront of precision robotics engineering, AAEON has announced the UP Element i12 EDGE in what the company believes will be a key step in innovating the autonomous mobile robot (AMR) and industrial automation markets.

Combining the agile architecture of 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i3, i5, and i7 processor platforms with industrial-grade engineering, the UP Element i12 EDGE harnesses up to 10 cores and 12 threads, Intel® Iris® Xe graphics and a selection of peripheral technologies in a rugged, flexible, and easily deployed edge system.

AAEON believes the UP Element i12 EDGE will have a significant role to play in the AMR market. With three USB 3.2 and two USB 2.0 ports for multiple 3D cameras and sensors, along with a dual COM port pin header for RS-232/422/485 connectivity, the device is equipped with enhanced object detection capabilities and more accurate positional data via LiDAR and IMU connections.

Unlike many options in the current AMR landscape, the UP Element i12 EDGE is an industrial-grade solution with enhanced shock and vibration resistance, making it suitable for outdoor use. This is in addition to its reliable, efficient deployment via optional I/O cable locks, shock absorbers, and a phoenix connector.

Another benefit to AAEON customers comes from the system’s integration of the Intel® NUC 12 Compute Element, featuring an in-built trifecta of Wi-Fi/BT, 12th Generation Intel Core processors, and up to 32GB LPDDR5 system memory.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with AAEON Technology, a leader in the industrial and embedded computing segments, on developing a modular solution for advanced robotics. The performance, modularity and scalability of our Intel NUC Element product family, combined with the quality and the design expertise of AAEON Technology, is providing our customers and developers with an exceptional robotics solution,” Brian McCarson, Vice President and General Manager of the Intel NUC Group said of the product’s potential.

It is estimated that the attributes offered by the Intel® NUC 12 Compute Element will reduce lead time for the UP Element i12 EDGE by 50%, giving the development community a more advanced, streamlined route to deploying market-leading AMR and industrial automation solutions for both indoor and outdoor settings.

For more information about the UP Element i12 EDGE, please visit their product page or contact an AAEON representative directly. To find out more about the benefits to modular computing and how it facilitates the development of flexible, integrated solutions, visit the Intel® NUC Compute Elements platform page.

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.