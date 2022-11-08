The New BOXER-6645-ADS is a Computing Powerhouse with Unlimited Potential

As a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, AAEON strives to create elite embedded solutions by utilizing the most advanced technologies available. This is why AAEON are excited to present the BOXER-6645-ADS, the newest addition to AAEON’s line of fanless embedded box PCs powered by 12 Generation Intel® Core™ processors.

Harnessing exceptional processing capabilities of up to 16 cores and 24 threads via 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i3/i5/i7/i9 processors, the BOXER-6645-ADS offers limitless potential for applications that demand high-performance computing. In utilizing such a powerful processor platform, the BOXER-6645-ADS also benefits from numerous peripheral technologies, such as Intel® DL Boost, Time Coordinated Computing, and Enhanced SpeedStep® Technology.

Equipped with an operating temperature range of -4 F ~140°F (-20°C ~ 60°C), anti-shock and vibration features within a fanless chassis, the BOXER-6645-ADS is capable of continuous operation in the most extreme deployment environments.

In addition to its durability, the BOXER-6645-ADS contains a plethoric I/O to make use of its Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics, including up to eight USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) and six DB-9 ports, along expansion options such as M.2 3052 and 2230 Key slots to accommodate 5G and Wi-Fi modules. These attributes make the BOXER-6645-ADS the market leader in this regard, and AAEON subsequently predicts the BOXER-6645-ADS to be the first-choice solutions for Smart City and Industry 4.0 applications.

Complementing its power and ruggedness, the BOXER-6645-ADS offers incredible speed via a dual-channel SODIMM slot supporting DDR5 4800MHz, providing a 50% increase in bandwidth and data rate transfer speed. This low-latency transmittance capability alongside display interfaces such as HDMI 1.4b and DP1.4a ports make the BOXER-6645-ADS an excellent candidate for deployment as an edge-server for IoT Gateway use.

For more information about the BOXER-6645-ADS, please visit its product page, or contact an AAEON representative for more information.