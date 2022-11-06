The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Understanding Ethics in the Accounting Profession



Ethics in the accounting profession is critical in the financial decision-making process and in upholding their reputation as accountants. However, in todays increasingly tough regulatory environment, staying on top of ethics and compliance can be challenging. Failure to abide by ethical standards can result in criminal penalties including license revocation and hefty fines. Thus, accounting practitioners and professionals should keep their ethical standards. Further, designing and conducting an effective compliance risk assessment is paramount to mitigate any ethical pitfall.





Listen as The Knowledge Group presents highly experienced litigator Atty. Amir R. Tahmassebi (Konicek & Dillon, P.C.) to address the most relevant issues and challenges surrounding ethics in the accounting profession. He will also share critical insights and best practices to mitigate ethical pitfalls amid the shifting regulatory paradigm.





Key topics that will be covered in this discussion are:



– Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants



– Pandemic and Corporate Ethical Practices: Impacting Lessons from Covid-19



– Ethical Dilemmas and Other Compliance Challenges



– Best Practices



– What Lies Ahead





Speaker



Amir R. Tahmassebi



Partner



Konicek & Dillon, P.C.





