ISNOW Releases the TV Game Space LED Backlight to Create an Immersive Gaming Experience In Time For FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Over the past few decades, gaming has become not just a mere hobby, but an entire movement spanning the world. From social media platforms to high-tech equipment, online communities, and everything in between, the entire gaming experience is unique and transformative, captivating the hearts of millions day after day. As FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 swiftly approaches, one company is on a mission to create a more immersive experience through the power of light.

ISNOW, the industry-leading tech company is proud to announce the exclusive release of their ISNOW TV Game Space LED Backlight to transform the average gaming and streaming experience. The TV Game Space LED Backlight is strategically designed to sync up both the gaming world and the real world to produce multidimensional entertainment. No matter what’s playing on-screen, the TV LED lights sync to reflect and complement the colors and sound perfectly without any lag and cultivate a perfectly synced world.

ISNOW’s HDMI sync box transports gamers into a new generation of immersive gaming —a world where one is placed in the game like never before. The multi-color changing LED light strips with the HDMI sync box are compatible with all major set-top boxes, gaming consoles, and streaming sticks and come complete with auto-detect and sync features.

Dive into a gaming experience unlike anything else as the ISNOW TV Game Space Backlight processes up to 500-pixel dots, applying them to smart light strips with ARGB LED, and reproducing every color on the TV screen perfectly. Compatible with 55-90-inch TVs, both flatscreen and curved, these LED lights brilliantly mimic the rhythm of the music to provide a visual representation of the audio experience.

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to cultivating a new era of gaming, ISNOW’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the ISNOW TV Game Space LED Backlight just in time for the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup.

To learn more about ISNOW, please visit: https://www.isnowhome.com/

About ISNOW

ISNOW is a high-tech company specializing in creating an immersive gaming atmospheric experience. Created by gamers, for gamers, ISNOW understands how much visual effects impact people’s feelings of lighting impacts the connection with the gaming experience. ISNOW focuses on ambient lighting scenes which sync with the game situation with methods and products that have never been reached in the existing game industry, hoping to inspire more game passions for users and create more winning possibilities.