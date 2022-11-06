Leading Voice In Infection Defense Featured On Business Radio



During a wide-ranging conversation, Stromeyer explained how he differentiates from his competitors. He explained that unlike most other companies, Sterile Space is not a cleaning service, but a germ eradication prevention business that uses antimicrobial coating to decrease the persistent presence of viruses.





Additionally, Stromeyer discussed how his services have impacted the disease and illness reports of his clients. When discussing client retention, he explained how businesses continue to reach out because they see direct results. Regarding one of his clients, Stromeyer said,Year after year, they see between a 50-70% decrease in illness and infection issues at their schools.





Stromeyer is a public infection preventionist and an educator. He shares information about the germs and disease-causing microbes that live in schools, offices, and even homes. While many believe consistent cleaning with over-the-counter products are enough, that may not always be the case. Stromeyer states, According to the research, the average square inch of home carpeting has over 200,000 live bacteria.





Listen to the podcast here.





About Irwin Stromeyer



Stromeyer is a credentialed and experienced professional in the field of public infection control and germ eradication and a leader in the field of public or community-acquired infection prevention services. He has the technology to SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE the survival of invasive microbes. Most of these microbes are transported from surface to surface by human hands. There is no other company in the region that offers this service. As an associate member of the Association for Professionals Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC), Irwin is uniquely qualified to discuss the best way to reduce the communal spread of these microbes by infection prevention through control and eradication.





About Sterile Space, Infection Defense, LLC.



Sterile Space Infection Defense provides a unique and necessary service in todays ever-infected world to seriously inhibit the issue known as Cross Contamination Infection. Now, more than ever before in modern history, our good health is hunted by bacteria, viruses, fungus, mold, algae, and worst of all, Adaptive Organisms or Superbugs. Its important to understand how and why deadly infections that used to be found only in hospitals and nursing homes have gained access to the public arena. The worst part is that our children and elderly are the easiest victims of these diseases because of their developing or dwindling immune systems.





