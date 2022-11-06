Audacious Agency – Female Business Owners Making An Impact

It’s hardest to be a female business owner who makes an impact, but each of these women has done exactly that.

Now, they share their tips, so you can make an impact too.

Quit Feeling Like An Impostor

Fleur Chambers is the creator of The Happy Habit, and for that she’s won media acclimation, awards and created a business that has touched millions of lives positively.

It sounds like a big claim, but her app has been downloaded by 2 million people, and it’s her mission to use that app to teach each of those people that you become happy by dealing with and learning from life’s challenges.

She says, “You take your challenges, and you use them to find something positive. I used my chronic pain to discover my professional purpose. The Happy App helps people use meditation for personal, social and environmental positive impact.”

And this has helped Fleur succeed in her philanthropic goals too. By the end of 2023, thanks to her efforts, 33,000 people in Bangladesh will have access to clean drinking water!

She says, “You stop feeling like an impostor when your goals are worthy. If you focus on creating social and environmental good, everything else follows!

“You stop feeling like an imposter when your ‘why’ is about really making a difference.”

Stay Focused, Commit To Your Vision

Bianca Stawiarksi, the founder and managing director of the international indigenous social enterprise Wanda Wholistic Wellness, says, “You must stay focused and committed to your vision. Learn to live it, breathe life into it. Then, even when others don’t see what you see, you can stay true to yourself and be successful.”

Her organisation helps people who have been failed by traditional mental health. She believes her work will help individuals and allow the voices of some of the most disenfranchised communities to be heard.

Embrace The Positive Cultural Experiences And Be Your Unique Self

Claudia Callisto, founder of Shining Light and author of the bestselling book, “The Good Italian Girl” has had to deal with cultural expectations all her life.

Now, she performs on stage and uses the medium of comedy and storytelling to help others lighten their cultural baggage without abandoning their heritage, so that they can be their true selves

Claudia recognises that her generation of women and cultural background are unique. They are the Australian born daughters and the first generation of immigrant parents. These scenarios and circumstances will never again be repeated.

“We all need to celebrate our diversity and empower every ethnic woman to share who she is and what made her special. Let’s also pass on our cultural traditions to our children, providing a sense of belonging, freedom from guilt, and allow them to be their true selves.”

Dare To Be Different

Theresa Mitchell, the founding director of Agape Outreach Inc., has made a difference in many Australian lives for the better.

Her organisation serves the homeless and needy in New South Wales and Queensland. They offer food to the hungry, case management to help people find housing, and provide access to health and mental health services with a Agape’s psychology department and mental health and addiction programs. Best of all, everything is free! Agape is non-funded, but manages to feed over 800 people a week on the streets and support up to 150 people a day through our centre.

Theresa says, “Making a difference counts. The small things done for people can actually mean the world to them. By daring to be different and embracing a mission to change the world for the better, you can do exactly that. I started by going out onto the streets 13 years ago, with a cooked meal, and just asking who was hungry.”

“Today, we have a huge 600 sqm hub in Tweed heads NSW, 7 paid staff, and over 230 volunteers!” Don’t be scared to create something out of nothing.

Female Intuition Matters

Chris Duncan is a passionate advocate of women succeeding in business and believes that confidently ‘following your gut’ is a winning strategy. Her business, Dancelife Australia, delivers a FREE online media portal to the dance industry, along with a National Dance Competition, which helps provide opportunities to over 25,000 young dancers every year.

Chris recently wrote a book ‘DanceBoss’ which outlines many of her own business success strategies. One of the pinnacle procedures is ‘knowing your audience’.

She says, “you can call it female intuition, or you can call it reading the crowd, but the truth is they’re the same thing. You have to know your target market to make a positive difference, and I mean you need to know EVERYTHING.”

Chris’s successful National Dance Competition ‘DanceLife Unite’ has provided over $1 million worth of valuable prizes, mentoring and international scholarships to young dancers over the past decade.

“My passion has always involved DANCE. By following your passion, you make your own business journey much easier than it might otherwise be.”

Chris now offers mentoring to other Dance Business owners to help them survive and thrive.

About The Audacious Agency

The Audacious Agency Helps Established Business Owners And Experienced Entrepreneurs Who Want To Stand Out And Be Well Known, Well Paid And Wanted, So You Can Be The Leader In Your Space, Attract The Right Clients, Become The Go-To Specialist And Turn Your Expertise Into Income.



And The Best Part Is You Stand Out And Shine.