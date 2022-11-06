Mitch Gould of Consumer Products International Calls KMart’s National Headquarters a ‘Small City’

Mitch Gould, a third-generation retail professional, traveled to many national headquarters of iconic retailers, but KMart took the experience to a new level.

“It was like visiting a small city,” said Gould, founder and CEO of Consumer Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “It was amazing.”

Gould said he knows the retailer has struggled tremendously in recent years but in its heyday in 1994, KMart operated almost 2,500 stores.

“Now, the retailer has only 21 stores left in 11 states and territories and 20 cities. “KMart is a cautionary tale to other retailers no matter how profitable they are now.

“If you don’t change with the times, an upstart company might pass you at the finish line,” he added.

Gould said the retail landscape has changed dramatically since early 2022 when COVID-19 struck the nation.

“The health crisis forced retailers to change their business model,” Gould said. “Many of these changes are now standard operating procedures for retailers.”

Retailers adapted by increasing home delivery, curbside pickup, and beefing up their online shopping experience,” Gould said. “The trend line for E-commerce had been pointing up for years but COVID-19 kicked it into warp speed.

“More people became comfortable shopping online for consumers goods they had always bought in stores,” Gould added. “Online retailers, such as Amazon, weathered the pandemic very well because they could service a shut-in consumer.”

Many consumer shopping habits have changed since the start of the health crisis.

“Brand loyalty took a beating these past couple of years,” Gould said. “Almost 60 percent of consumers bought new brands. Many people, especially the younger generations, enjoyed curbside pickup.”

Gould said old shopping habits, however, are hard to change.

“Almost 50 percent of consumers still would rather shop in stores,” Gould added.

Gould said retailers have to research future shopping habits and preferences to stay competitive.

“Retailers, such as KMart, used to stay on top of new styles and refresh their stores every few years,” Gould said. “That won’t cut it in today’s fast-paced retail industry. They have to juggle new technology regularly. They have to create enjoyable multichannel shopping experiences.”

Gould and his CPI team work with product manufacturers of consumer goods who want to expand their sales in the U.S. or enter the American market.

“I developed my “Evolution of Distribution” platform to streamline the expansion or product launch process. The ‘Evolution of Distribution’ system brings together all the professional services needed in expansion campaigns or product rollouts,” he said. “CPI has a veteran team with expertise in sales, marketing, and operations.”

