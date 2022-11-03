VidiCable Updated to V1.1.7 Adding Support to Download Paramount+ and Discovery+ Videos



— VidiCable Inc. officially released an important update of its namesake product – VidiCable to support downloading videos from two new sites: Paramount+ and Discovery+. Now, with its help, you can now download videos from more than 15 popular sites.





On October 31st, 2021, VidiCable Inc., a professional video downloader company who has invented the all-in-one video downloader that can download videos from different streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube, issued the upgraded version 1.1.7 of VidiCable, adding support for downloading Paramount+ and Discovery+ videos, and fixing some minor bugs.





To cater to users’ needs, VidiCable keeps working on new streaming sites and finally added support for downloading videos from two widely used popular sites: Paramount+ and Discovery+. Currently, using this all-in-one tool, users can download videos from more than 15 streaming sites. Among those sites, social media sites including Twitter, YouTube, Vimeo, TikTok, Facebook, Dailymotion, and more are free to use, meaning that users can download any video from them at no charge. Furthermore, users pay a little to get the ability to save videos from Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, and Discovery+. All the videos will be downloaded as MP4 or MKV files, making them transferrable across most devices.





Besides, to offer a better user experience, VidiCable further optimized itself to fix some download problems that users met. Also, it is optimized to fix the problems caused by the change of video platforms and it optimized the startup time to save users time. Whats more, VidiCable added support for Polish. And the new version supports downloading audio and subtitle separately now.





Key Features of VidiCable



– Free record videos from Twitter, YouTube, Vimeo, TikTok, and Dailymotion.



– Upgrade to record shows and movies from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Dinsey+, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, and Discovery+.



– Save your favorite movie, TV shows from video streaming platforms in MP4 or MKV format.



– Preserve multilingual audio tracks and subtitles as needed.



– Intuitive interface, fast speed and broad compatibility.



– Safe and clean, no ads or any plugins.





For more information about VidiCable, please go to:



https://www.vidicable.com/





VidiCable offers three levels of subscription access, you can pay $119.9 for an annual license, $259.9 for a lifetime one, or 14.95 for a monthly license of single platform. For more details, please go to:



https://www.vidicable.com/order.html





About VidiCable Inc.



VidiCable Inc. is a software development company with expertise and experience in streaming video recording and downloading application. VidiCable Inc. pays close attention to the quality of each product, aiming at providing you with the best product experience and customer service.





Contact:



Official website: https://www.vidicable.com/



Support Email: support ( @ ) vidicable dot com

