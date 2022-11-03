Amir R. Tahmassebi, Partner, Konicek and Dillon, P.C. to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Understanding Ethics in the Accounting Profession



Amir R. Tahmassebi is currently a partner at Konicek & Dillon and concentrates his practice in the areas of professional negligence, legal ethics, commercial litigation, casualty and sports law. He has successfully defended and prosecuted numerous lawyers, accountants, architects and engineers throughout the nation and has tried dozens of cases to verdict. Mr. Tahmassebi has successfully handled legal malpractice cases on a wide range of issues and recently obtained a defense verdict in a legal malpractice case seeking over ten million in damages. He has represented attorneys, accountants and other professionals in civil and administrative hearings before the Attorney Disciplinary Commission and Department of Professional Regulation. Mr. Tahmassebi has a handled and tried cases throughout the nation in both federal and state courts in Illinois, Indiana, Florida, New York, Wisconsin and California. Mr. Tahmassebi also represents a number of well-known professional athletes, including NFL and PGA professionals, in various matters such as litigation and contract negotiations.





Mr. Tahmassebi is currently a co-chair of the Chicago Bar Associations Committee for Professional Responsibility as well as a member of the Chicago Bar Associations Judicial Evaluation Committee. He regularly speaks on legal ethics and how to avoid legal malpractice. Mr. Tahmassebi has been honored in the 2012-2019 Super Lawyers Publication in the area of legal malpractice.





Konicek & Dillon, P.C. is a commercial litigation and professional liability firm committed to achieving client objectives and exceeding expectations. The firm represents matters relating to legal ethics, professional regulation, legal malpractice and sports law. Konicek & Dillon also represents clients in business conflicts of interest and breach of fiduciary duty. In addition, the firm is a leader in handling legal malpractice matters on behalf of clients in Illinois and nationwide. Experience, hard work and fortitude are essential to the successful handling of litigation of all types. Knowledge of the law  procedures and substance  is crucial to obtaining successful results.





Ethics in the accounting profession is critical in the financial decision-making process and in upholding their reputation as accountants. However, in todays increasingly tough regulatory environment, staying on top of ethics and compliance can be challenging. Failure to abide by ethical standards can result in criminal penalties including license revocation and hefty fines. Thus, accounting practitioners and professionals should keep their ethical standards. Further, designing and conducting an effective compliance risk assessment is paramount to mitigate any ethical pitfall.





Listen as The Knowledge Group presents highly experienced litigator Atty. Amir R. Tahmassebi (Konicek & Dillon, P.C.) to address the most relevant issues and challenges surrounding ethics in the accounting profession. He will also share critical insights and best practices to mitigate ethical pitfalls amid the shifting regulatory paradigm.





– Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants



– Pandemic and Corporate Ethical Practices: Impacting Lessons from Covid-19



– Ethical Dilemmas and Other Compliance Challenges



– Best Practices



– What Lies Ahead





