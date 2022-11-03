The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Protecting Your Business with Copyright and Trademark



In todays highly competitive market, it has become vital for businesses to safeguard the assets that define their brand and distinguish their content, products, and services. However, protecting these valuable assets from infringement or misappropriation has become a challenge. Companies must, therefore, stay ahead of regulatory changes to develop effective strategies to protect their trademarks and copyrighted materials.





Moreover, as emerging court decisions further expand the intellectual property regulatory paradigm, practitioners must keep themselves in the loop of any developments to avoid legal pitfalls.





Listen as distinguished experts organized by The Knowledge Group provide the audience with a comprehensive discussion of the recent trends and developments surrounding copyright and trademark protection. Speakers, among other things, will offer practical tips and strategies to successfully navigate the shifting intellectual property landscape.





Key topics include:



 Basics of Protecting Trademarks and Copyrighted Materials



 Trademark and Copyright Protection Strategies



 Notable Developments in Trademark and Copyright law



 Recent Legal Changes and Emerging Court Rulings



 What Lies Ahead





Speakers/Faculty Panel





Steven D. Lustig



Counsel



Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP





For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:



https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/business-with-copyright-and-trademark-2022-cle/





