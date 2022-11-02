Cesar Arevalo hits the streets of Qatar ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022

The TV producer visited Qatar early in order to report on the progress of the preparations before the fever of world cup begins. In his upcoming series he will provide some highlights on the stadiums and what Doha has to offers for all those fans visiting the Capital of the small country in Middle East.

In previous series, the show features in-studio celebrity guests with the biggest entertainment, viral and feel-good moments from around the world, keeping viewers up to date on pop culture. Some of the A-List celebrities interviewed for the show are Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Daddy Yankee, Nick Cannon, Richard Marx, Jeremy Irons, Shaggy and Ellie Golding, to name a few and guests like Camila Cabello and Ciara were even treated a memorable salsa dance lesson. This time the series will focus on the FIFA World Cup 2022 main events and happenings.

Cesar, as producer of Azul Night TV, knows what content is important for his audience and he is getting ready to deliver it.

Cesar commented on his trip to Qatar that:

“I believe that the best way to report on events like this is by being present not only during but also ahead of what is about to happen. This is not my first time covering such an important sports event. I had also covered the previous FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia and this time round I know exactly what needs to be included into these series, so I needed to be here early and ready ahead of the games!”

Stay tuned for what is next on AzulNight with Cesar Arevalo

About Cesar Arevalo

Cesar Arevalo is an American-Colombian producer, entertainment journalist, and successful social media management professional. Known for his time as the host and producer of Azul Night TV, Cesar is now helping companies unleash the power of their brand and elevate their image in the industry, through his experience, connections and global media platforms.

Marcela Diaz, marce.diaz@azulnight.com