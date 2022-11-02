Launch of Warwolvesarmy NFT Collections on Opensea Platform



About Us:



We are introducing a force of superior warriors, renowned for their ferocity, cunning, and agility. The provably rare digital assets the War Wolves Armys NFTs will be stored on the blockchain in the worlds most sophisticated and exclusive collection. Only a limited number of legendary characters will ever be produced to preserve their majesty and power for a select group of people who want to be revered in the Metaverse for all time. World-class artists with a savage eye for detail, quality, and adaptability created every army character.





What Sets Us Apart





The Characters:



A unique group of the most elite and refined war characters ever created, one of a kind, to protect the world. Owning a War Wolves Army character is like being in the presence of virtual gods.





Immersive world:



A world that rewards tactics and teamwork, a world ruled by the strongest and meanest. Destined to rule Metaverse, War Wolves Army is playing its role in the immersive world.





The Goal:



Our long-term goals are to provide fresh digital viewing experiences, we are focusing on creating a close-knit community that will appreciate each characters identity while achieving.





Collections will be Live on Opensea Platform on 1st-November-2022





Stay in touch with us.



Website: https://warwolvesarmy.com/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/WarWolvesArmy1



Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bBAJQvh3PA



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/warwolvesarmynft/





Media Contact:



Shoaib Ali



Warwolvesarmy ( @ ) gmail dot com

###