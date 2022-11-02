Launch of Warwolvesarmy NFT Collections on Opensea Platform

About Us:


We are introducing a force of superior warriors, renowned for their ferocity, cunning, and agility. The provably rare digital assets the War Wolves Armys NFTs will be stored on the blockchain in the worlds most sophisticated and exclusive collection. Only a limited number of legendary characters will ever be produced to preserve their majesty and power for a select group of people who want to be revered in the Metaverse for all time. World-class artists with a savage eye for detail, quality, and adaptability created every army character.



What Sets Us Apart



The Characters:


A unique group of the most elite and refined war characters ever created, one of a kind, to protect the world. Owning a War Wolves Army character is like being in the presence of virtual gods.



Immersive world:


A world that rewards tactics and teamwork, a world ruled by the strongest and meanest. Destined to rule Metaverse, War Wolves Army is playing its role in the immersive world.



The Goal:


Our long-term goals are to provide fresh digital viewing experiences, we are focusing on creating a close-knit community that will appreciate each characters identity while achieving.



Collections will be Live on Opensea Platform on 1st-November-2022



Stay in touch with us.


Website: https://warwolvesarmy.com/


Twitter: https://twitter.com/WarWolvesArmy1


Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bBAJQvh3PA


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/warwolvesarmynft/



Media Contact:


Shoaib Ali


Warwolvesarmy ( @ ) gmail dot com

