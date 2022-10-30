Elev8 Fun adds high-end axe throwing experience



Elev8 Fun has added axe throwing to its lineup of attractions in Sanford, but its not your average axe-perience. Elev8 will offer Lasertron Axe Throwing, a high-end axe throwing experience. Rather than just throwing axes at a battered wood target, patrons at Elev8 will have the option of selecting from a variety of laser projected games while keeping score against their friends.





At Elev8 Fun, we dont do anything halfway, said Operations Director Keith Baldwin. When we were looking at bringing axe throwing to Elev8, we knew we wanted to offer something different. The Lasertron system definitely does that. Whether people have done axe throwing before or they want to try it out, our venue will be sure to surprise and entertain.





Elev8 Funs axe throwing system features all the fun of regular axe throwing, but guests can also choose from a variety of game modes for their laser projected targets, including tic-tac-toe, connect 4, a moving bullseye and more. Players can break into teams, and the games interface tracks the score. Players names and photos are also displayed on the scoreboard when its their turn to throw. Up to four players can play per bay.





The axe throwing area also features seating and tables for groups to enjoy food and beverages while they watch their friends compete. Participants must be 21 or older.





The attraction is now open. Guests can enjoy the fun for $45/bay per hour on weekdays and $50/bay per hour on weekends.





Axe throwing joins a long list of attractions at Elev8, including go-karts, laser tag, mini-golf, bowling, a ropes course, a VR arena and a massive arcade. The 125,000-square-foot venue is located at the Seminole Towne Center mall and features two floors of fun. Food is also served at PL8 Bar & Grill, and Elev8 features two full bars.





For more information about Elev8 Fun, visit www.elev8fun.com.





For photos and videos of axe throwing for your use, click here.





About Elev8 Fun



Offering a fun and inspiring place for the community, the Elev8 Fun concept features over 125,000 square feet of entertainment, games and experiences for the entire family. Attractions include hundreds of state-of-the-art and retro arcade games, bowling, multi-level go-kart tracks, the interactive mini-golf experience, ropes courses, laser tag and food and beverages. Elev8 Fun locations are opening in shopping malls across the state, with its first two locations in Sanford and Tampa, Florida. Learn more at www.elev8fun.com.





