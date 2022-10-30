Sage Transform 2022: A treasure trove of advancements, innovation, and community-growth



As the Silver Sponsors of the Summit, we as Greytrix brought some of our top-class solutions for businesses to discover the ease of running seamless processes! Know more about our solutions:



o GUMUTM  For app integrations and migrations



o All-around services for Sage Intacct



o Sales Commission App for Sage Intacct



o B-Portaly  A hub of all partner apps







As we sum up the gusto of the mammoth event, we hope to bring the best essence to you!





Greytrix, as MPP Partners for Sage Intacct, were pinned to know about the enhancements and the Summit stood by its reputation. With Sage Intacct expanding from financials to include HR, payroll and retail.





Exploring the horizons: Acquisitions, Partnerships, and much more







For the first time in its history, were gonna scale Sage organically at a rate thats never been seen before, Says Steve Hare, The CEO of Sage, as he talks about Sages prowess as they gear up to embrace this transformation.





Aziz Benmalek, President, Sage North America, and EVP of Global Partner Org., reinstated throughout Transform, how through this journey, they are committed to bringing innovative technology, augmenting success, and building a safe future for the community!





With a clear vision of knocking down barriers like economic turbulence, supply chain challenges, and labor shortages, Sages earnest effort is to build a mutually growing community. As they rebranded, they took leaps to reflect their values through their actions-





1. Simplify  Through connected systems





The Sage integration with Microsoft solutions is a revolutionary integration that will remove the hassle from our day-to-day tasks! The integrated capabilities of Microsoft Teams and Sage Intacct will simplify and automate workflows by managing approvals directly from Teams.





Just like everything else I mentioned, the Digital Network powers the services that enable these capabilities within Teams. Our design principle is that these services must be portable to multiple platforms. So, the same capability is able to plug into Slack, just as easily as it is into Teams. Says Aaron Harris, CTO of Sage





Moreover, as Sage Intacct and Sage Active will be hosted on Azure, it makes these solutions more accessible, secure, and flexible. Way to go, Sage Intacct!





2.Being Bold  Striding ardently towards transformation through the acquisition



Acquisition of Spherics





Sage strengthens its commitment towards sustainability and climate change by acquiring Spherics to help businesses analyze and manage their carbon emissions. With this acquisition, they spearhead their goal of halving emissions by 2030 and going Net Zero by 2040. The Partnership will also enable SMBs jointly advocate for the policy.





Acquisition of Lockstep



This acquisition proves to be a landmark step as they focus on automating accounting workflows. In addition, this acquisition conforms to their greater vision of building a robust Sage Digital Network.





3.Building Trust  By delivering consistently



Team Sage continues to invest in Sage Intacct enhancements to gain and build over customers’ trust by delivering efficient and intelligent solutions.





4.Do the right thing  By promoting the growth of communities with you!



As Sage widely promotes entrepreneurialism and SMBs, it recognizes the barriers in the way of underrepresented communities.





Market Expansion: A vision of bigger and inclusive community!



As a part of its expansion into new markets, Sage increases investment in Sage Intacct with product enhancements and updates, making it more scalable and a next-gen solution. In addition, it sets foot into Europe, the first of Sage Intacct venture into a non-English speaking country for French businesses. By December, it will be available for the French Audience.





Some other essential product enhancements include 



 Sage Intacct Manufacturing



 Sage Intacct Inventory Automation



 Sage Intacct Lease Accounting





Partnership with MLB



The event witnessed a pathbreaking partnership with Major League Baseball making it the Tech Giants first North American partnership. To diversify, enhance market presence, and drive visibility in the US, Sage strategically announces a partnership with MLB. In addition, Sage also supports MLBs Diverse Business Partners (DBP) Program to help SMBs owned by minority-owned communities.





The brand will be featured across media platforms, select televised and streamed games for sponsoring in-game Pitching Decisions.





Expanding the Digital Network/Services



Aaron Harris, the CTO of Sage, talks about the role of AI in improving productivity. The keynote gives a glimpse of the extent of this digital network that will streamline and reduce challenges. The idea is to empower businesses to address bias, technological divide, and build trust to create fair markets. Their vision of building a competent and future-oriented Sage Intacct presents hope to customers and SMBs to have a more inclusive, trusted community that breaks down barriers building a digitally connected network.

###