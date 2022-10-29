Transportation Recruiting Company Reaches 80% of the Plan for 350 CDL Drivers Hired Outside the Country

Truckers Recruiters, truckersrecruiters.com, a company that recruits drivers for highway cargo trucks, has almost reached the proposed figure of 350 drivers to hire internationally in less than 24 months.

According to CEO Mr. David Lazo, “It has been a long process for two years where the expectations were very great, but in the end we saw that it was not the case. The conditions we requested were difficult to meet, mainly in the Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America. Many infractions committed, many accidents in the driving record. It was very difficult for us to hire.”

Mr. Lazo also referred to the issue of delays by the Immigration Department,

“We had delays in visa approval processes from 5 months, right now they are already 8 months, this issue is very complicated, the transportation companies requires drivers but Immigration does not help with processing times.”

The Department of Transportation talks about a need for more than 80,000 drivers after the pandemic, it has been very difficult for transport companies to hire.