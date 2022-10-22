Get Ready for Halloween with Spirit of Wales Distillery

Spirit of Wales Distillery in Newport, South Wales are once again hosting visitors at their distillery for special Halloween guided tours, Spooky Tasting nights and gin or rum making classes all with a special game of bewitching music bingo.

The Spirit of Wales Distillery Halloween celebrations run from 26th to 29th of October 2022 with various options to trick, but mostly treat adults this Halloween or Nos Calan Gaeaf which is celebrated on the last day of October each year. A special time for the young distillery, as it marks the date when founder Daniel Dyer and the head distiller, James Gibbons decided to join forces and produce handcrafted spirits in Newport, South Wales.

Halloween Music Bingo with Drinks

Using WSET (Wine Spirit Education Trust) methods, Spirit of Wales Distillery presents its special edition Halloween music bingo and drinks on Friday 28th, and Saturday, 29th of October 2022, from 7pm to 9pm. Tickets are limited and cost 22.50 per adult and can be booked directly through the Spirit of Wales Distillery website.

Spooky Guided Distillery Tour

During the tours, trick, or treaters are welcomed with a spooky drink and 3 tasters on the tour followed by a game of bewitching music bingo. Book a ticket for the Spirit of Wales Halloween Tour for 22.50 per person aged 18 years or older.

Halloween distillery tour dates and times:

Wednesday: 26 October 2022, 3pm

Thursday: 27 October 2022, 3pm and 7pm

Friday: 28 October 2022, 2pm and 4pm

Saturday, 29 October 2022, 2pm and 4pm

Gin or Rum making Potion using a copper cauldron

A fun activity where adults can get into the Halloween spirit and make a witches or wizards potion on a copper still. Includes a welcome drink, brief guided tour with tasters, and a bottle of gin or rum to take home.

Make your own gin or rum potion dates and times:

Wednesday: 26 October 2022, 3pm.

Thursday: 27 October 2022, 3pm and 7pm

Friday: 28 October 2022, 2pm and 4pm

Saturday, 29 October 2022, 2pm and 4pm

Tickets for this experience are available from 26th to the 28th of October 2022 and can be booked via the experience page. To find out more about the distilleries offerings over Halloween or to book for a group, get in touch with events manager, Beth Hibbert from Spirit of Wales Distillery.

