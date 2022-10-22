Hillary Stalker Joins CapWealth as Executive Vice President and Financial Advisor

Stalker is a Chicago area native and alumna of Iowa State University. Her early jobs included working in promotions and sales for an Anheuser Busch distributor, then as an implementation specialist with Clover Technologies Group. It was at Clover that her interest in finance was piqued, and she decided to pursue a career in the financial services industry. She spent five years with Strategic Financial Group, Inc. in Naperville, Il, and most recently worked as a partner advisor with Southwestern Investment Group in Franklin, TN.

Stalker credits an uncle who ran his own financial services business for both recognizing her potential and acting as a mentor on her career journey. She also credits her parents, whom she says were wonderful financial role models. She appreciates the opportunity to leverage her experience in serving CapWealth’s clients and looks forward to making a meaningful impact.

“My favorite part of this industry is being able to take care of people on the good days and the bad, and to walk with them in moments of celebration as well as heaviness,” she explained. “I believe this industry requires a heart of service. Being dynamic and skilled enough to plan for a client is one thing. But having the heart to take care of them is another.”

A lifelong advocate for women, she has a special appreciation for those working in the financial industry. As such, she looks forward to learning from CapWealth’s president and CEO, Phoebe Venable.

“As CapWealth continues to grow, we are thrilled to welcome Hillary to our team, and know that our clients will benefit greatly from her experience and expertise,” Venable said.

About CapWealth

Based in Franklin, TN, CapWealth provides wealth management services including investment advice, personal financial planning, and portfolio management to individuals, families, foundations, and endowments. CapWealth specializes in preserving, growing, and distributing assets over a client’s lifetime. With over $1.2 billion in assets under advisement, the firm is one of the nation’s leading independent wealth managers.