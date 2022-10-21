JRK Acquires Palm Springs, CA Hotel out of its $350 Million Hospitality Fund

JRK, after closing on this property, still has more than 80% of its Hospitality Fund uninvested and aims to deploy the remainder of the fund by the end of 2023.

JRK Acquires Ace Hotel Swim Club, Palm Springs, Ca

LOS ANGELES – Oct. 20, 2022 – PRLog — JRK Property Holding has acquired the 179-room Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs in Palm Springs, CA from an affiliate of GFI Capital.

JRK acquired the resort through its $350 million Hospitality Fund, which focuses on cash-flowing full- and select-service hotels for value-add and core-plus investments across the country. It targets transactions of $20 million to $250 million, but can acquire up to $1 billion for portfolios or large single assets.

The Ace Hotel, which opened in 2009, is comprised of seven buildings across a 5.04-acre campus, including three food and beverage venues, a spa and 7,500 square feet of event space. The hotel has a unique stronghold on the upscale boutique hotel market in Palm Springs, a market with more than 14 million visitors annually and growing from expanded airport routes, the new Acrisure arena, and growth in drive-to leisure demand, with a stable base of annual demand from events in Coachella Valley.

“This was an outstanding opportunity to acquire a strong cash-flowing resort with multiple levers to drive value,” said Shaan Bhatia, JRK’s Senior Vice President and Head of Hotels who joined the company last year from Starwood Capital to lead JRK’s hotel investment platform. “Ace Hotel & Swim Club is a truly unique offering in Palm Springs, and by retaining strong in-place management we can leverage the brand equity and depth of talent to continue being a market leader. We intend to invest significant strategic capital to elevate the property and enhance the guest experience in the rooms and public spaces, as well as generate incremental returns for our investors.”

“As long-term holders with a strong capital base, JRK is primely positioned to invest through various market cycles and short-term volatility for quality assets. We anticipate a significant pickup in deal volume over the next 12 months given the current dislocation in the credit markets, which should prompt attractive buying opportunities,” added Danny Lippman, President of JRK Property Holdings.

Eastdil Secured brokered the transaction on behalf of the seller.

About JRK Property Holdings

Founded in 1991, JRK Property Holdings (http://www.jrk.com/ ) is a Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm specializing in the ownership, management, leasing and redevelopment of properties in primary and secondary markets throughout the United States. JRK pursues value-added opportunities – investing in properties that it can reposition to deliver sustainable, growing streams of cash flow. JRK’s approximately $7 billion of investment capital is dedicated to a portfolio spanning 25 states with over 30,000 multifamily units, and luxury and flagged hotels.

