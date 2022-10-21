Retro-Bit Resurrects Valis Collection with New Box Set and Pre-Order Campaign

Yuko Ahso’s Trio of Adventures on the SEGA Genesis® Return in One Epic Collector’s Edition Box Set

Valis Collection

POMONA, Calif. – Oct. 20, 2022 – PRLog — Retro-Bit® Publishing, a publishing imprint of Retro-Bit® is thrilled to announce the limited release of the Valis Collection which features three critically-acclaimed action/adventure collectors edition cartridges for the SEGA Genesis® and Mega Drive – Valis, Syd of Valis and Valis III. Pre-orders will be available until November 27th at $144.99/€169.99 for the full collector’s box including all three games and exclusive acrylic diorama or $49.99/€64.99 for each individual game.

The Valis Collection tells the story of a seemingly normal Japanese schoolgirl named Yuko whose life is turned upside-down when she is chosen to lead the fight against the Dark World and its many power-hungry rulers. Spread across various action-packed side-scrolling adventure games, this legendary journey plays out through a series of anime-inspired cutscenes that are full of memorable twists and turns. Yuko will need to unleash her inner strength in order to defeat the monsters of the Dark World, wield the iconic sword, and become the true Valis Warrior.

First released on the Sega Genesis by Renovation Games, Valis made an immediate impression on both critics and fans. It combined hack-and-slash action with a deep storyline, complete with inventive level designs and a full cast of menacing villains. Released one year later, Syd of Valis gives Yuko and her Dark World foes a fresh, Chibi-inspired facelift and unleashes them in a brighter and more colorful world. Yuko’s third game, Valis III, sees the warrior team up with Valna and Cham, two new playable characters who bring unique weapons and magic spells to the fight against the monsters of the Dark World.

The Valis Collection from Retro-Bit Publishing honors what makes each of these games unique and special. Each Collectors Edition will feature a reversible cover sleeve that will allow fans to switch between the original Japanese artwork or the North American designs. Each game will also come with an embellished slipcover, full-colored instruction manual, a specially colored cartridge, collectible art cards, and a certificate of authenticity.

Exclusive to the Valis Collection box set is an acrylic cartridge display stand featuring the likenesses of Yuko, Valna, and Cham from Valis III.

“Thirty years after it was first released, the three Valis games make up one of the best trilogies on the SEGA Genesis®,” explains Andres Ordonez, Product Specialist at Retro-Bit Publishing. “An irresistible mix of fantasy, adventure and royal drama, this series has something for everybody. It seamlessly blends fast-paced action with an exciting and surprisingly emotional story told through some of the very best cinemas of the 16-bit generation. With the Valis Collection, we’ve managed to fit Yuko’s complete adventure into one stylish collector’s edition box.”

A portion of the proceeds generated by Retro-Bit’s Valis Collection re-release will be donated to the Video Game History Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving, celebrating, and teaching the history of video games.

Retro-Bit® Publishing previously released the well-received Toaplan Collection box set for SEGA Genesis®. Past officially-licensed collectors cartridges have included Gaiares, Mega Man: The Wily Wars, Battletoads & Double Dragon, and Avenging Spirit.

Pre-orders run through November 27th via participating retailers found on Retro-Bit’s website (http://retro- bit.com/valis- collection/). North American pre-orders can be placed through Limited Run Games (https://limitedrungames.com/ collections/ valis-collection) and Castlemania Games (https://castlemaniagames.com/ collections/ retro-bit-games) , while European pre-orders will be available in the upcoming weeks and can be found at Spel & Sant, DragonBox Shop, and more. The Valis Collection box set pre-orders are $144.99 in North America and €169.99 in Europe and comes with all three games and an acrylic cartridge display. Valis, Syd of Valis and Valis III are also available individually at $49.99/€64.99 each.

More information can be found at: https://retro- bit.com/valis- collection/