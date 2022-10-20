Alfa Chemistry Launches Graphene Quantum Dot Modification Services



GQD stands out among materials even without modification due to its low cost, stable fluorescence, low toxicity, and good biocompatibility compared to the traditional semiconductor quantum dot. Interestingly, upon modification utilizing a wide range of techniques, such as doping with heteroatoms, conjugation with conducting polymers, or incorporating various nanoparticles, GQDs exhibit enhanced properties and demonstrate better performance in many application scenarios.





With an extensive choice of design strategies, scientists are now trying to investigate and crystallize the underlying mechanisms as well as potentials behind each type of modified graphene quantum dots, said the Marketing Chief of Alfa Chemistry. So far, modified graphene quantum dots, with combined merits of graphene and quantum dots, have been broadly used in applications, e.g., biological imaging, fluorescence sensing, photocatalysis, supercapacitor, solar photovoltaic devices, adsorption, and separation.





Future research on graphene quantum dots can be initiated from aspects of preparation strategies, mechanism exploration, performance regulation, and application effects.





Currently, Alfa Chemistry provides the following modification options for clients across the globe:





Amidation



Amide bond



Chloride Formation



Imine Formation



Epoxide Ring Opening



Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution





Our multidisciplinary experts are well-positioned to answer any modification-related questions and formulate the most suitable strategies for GQD modifications. Meanwhile, simulations are often used to design functional target groups, establish structural feature models, and guide new product synthesis, the Chief further added.





About Alfa Chemistry



The expert team of Alfa Chemistry always manages to present newly emerging materials to researchers the moment they are commercially available. Graphene is among such materials. Through years of research and innovation, Alfa Chemistry not only focuses on the production and offering of high-quality research graphene but also provides custom manufacturing, modification, and analysis services on graphene. Factors such as cost, stability, safety, and product life are all taken into consideration. Alfa Chemistrys ultimate goal is to support the easy access of novel materials like graphene for all researchers cost-efficiently.

