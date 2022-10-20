Rogue Community Health To Host Annual Luncheon

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rogue Community Health will resume its in-person annual luncheon. The occasion will be especially significant as it will also mark the 50th anniversary of the non-profit organization, which started as a volunteer-driven women’s health clinic in Ashland, Oregon, in 1972.

The Rogue Way to Well-Being Luncheon, to be held November 3 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Ashland Hills Hotel, invites members of the community to hear how RCH has evolved and its plans for continued expansion of services and community outreach. The luncheon will also feature keynote speaker, Oregon Department of Human Services Director, Fariborz Pakseresht, who will speak on ‘The Way Home to Well-Being.’

Through its 50 years of community service, Rogue Community Health has expanded its services across the Rogue Valley to provide whole-person care from medical, dental, and behavioral health services to services to address social determinants of health such as housing, food insecurity, and navigating benefits.

“We are excited to welcome members of the community, community partners, and sponsors to this special event where we will not only mark our 50 years of service to the community, but also discuss where we see the future of healthcare in the Rogue Valley.” said Development Coordinator, Brandy MacDonald. She added that “while we hope the event will be informative and fun, support for the event will also help Rogue Community Health further its mission of vibrant health for all, providing funds for struggling members of the community to obtain access to care and services regardless of their ability to pay.”

Operating as a non-profit organization over the past 50 years, RCH is committed to making sure everyone in their community receives the best possible healthcare, no matter their insurance or financial status. With outstanding providers and convenient state-of-the-art health centers, RCH addresses each patient’s path to wellness; it’s the Rogue Way to Health.

Rogue Community Health provides primary care, dental, behavioral health, pediatrics, school-based health, resource assistance, transitional housing and more across Jackson County.

For information about the Rogue Community Health annual luncheon and how to register to attend, visit https://roguecommunityhealth.org/annual-luncheon/

Contact name: Dustin Daniel