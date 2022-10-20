The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on NIP Ransomware on the Move



In recent years, ransomware incidents have caused widespread disruptions and devastating consequences to various organizations. Whats worrying, however, is not just the rapid spread of these attacks but their relentless evolutionleaving larger businesses and institutions at greater risk.





As cybercriminals become more aggressive and sophisticated in their techniques, IT teams must also develop and implement advanced security and cyber-resilient solutions. Thus, it is imperative for companies to remain vigilant and adopt a holistic approach to combat ransomware attacks, focusing on early detection, protection, and recovery solutions.





Join cybersecurity veteran and technology leader Allen Jenkins (InterVision Systems, LLC) as he provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends and developments in the ransomware threat landscape. In a LIVE Webcast, the speaker will offer valuable insights and practical tips on developing effective defense strategies against ransomware attacks.





– Why security tools, insurance and backups fall short with ransomware



– Why knowing your risk score is important



– How to align to the NIST Cybersecurity Framework



– Adopting a not IF but WHEN approach to ransomware response and recovery



– How get ahead and stay ahead





Allen Jenkins



CISO / Vice President of Cybersecurity Consulting



30+ years Security Veteran



InterVision Systems, LLC





