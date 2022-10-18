Rocky Mountain Forest Products Sponsors Tradecraft Invitational Benefiting Colorado Nonprofits

The largest cedar wood supplier in Colorado, Rocky Mountain Forest Products (RMFP) supplies contractors and DIYers across the state with top-quality lumber products. A staunch believer in supporting their community, RMFP provides educational resources and supports monthly events hosted by Tradecraft Industries, a coworking space and community for local construction industry workers. They are proud to be the title sponsor of the fifth annual Tradecraft Invitational to raise money to support the Denver Children’s Fund and further their collaborative efforts with Tradecraft Industries to introduce trade skills such as construction to Colorado youth.

Over the past 40+ years in business, Rocky Mountain Forest Products has learned to adapt and adjust the market fluctuations to remain competitive and successful despite hard times. Instead of closing their doors when business dried up during the 1980’s recession, they diversified, streamlined, and marketed their way to success. Their podcast, education room, and support of Tradecraft Industries’ monthly events and seminars, allows them to share the lessons they have learned with other construction companies.

“Achieving success in the construction industry has challenged us, as a company, to watch the market and change and adapt our strategies,” remarked Taylor Poole, Chief Growth Officer “which is why we wholeheartedly support the education and collaboration opportunities that Tradecraft Industries offers. As a successful Colorado lumber company, we can teach others the principles that allowed us to not only keep our doors open, but to become a leader in our field.”

The fifth annual Tradecraft Invitational will be held Saturday, October 15th. Participants can compete in three different activities in the Denver area, including shooting at Kiowa Sports Clay, golfing at Top Golf, and a Texas Hold’em Tournament at Tradecraft Industries. All proceeds will benefit the Denver Children’s Foundation, which seeks to improve the lives of disadvantaged and at-risk youth in the Denver area. The program will introduce youth to the construction industry as they work on projects for other non-profit organizations.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to support the Denver Children’s Foundation as they work with Tradecraft Industries to teach youth trade skills,” said Poole. “These young people are amazing, and teaching them useful life skills helps pave the way for a bright future. It helps open their eyes to the possibilities and all they can accomplish.”

As a wholesale lumber supplier, Rocky Mountain Forest Products sources their products directly from the mill. By cutting out the middleman, they can offer customers better product choices at lower prices than many of their competitors. To learn more about Rocky Mountain Forest Products or to shop their online inventory, visit www.rmfp.com or call (303) 647-9185.

About Rocky Mountain Forest Products

Rocky Mountain Forest Products is the largest supplier of lumber in the state of Colorado. They import lumber directly from the mills and sell it wholesale to retail customers. For more than 40 years, RMFP has been helping builders and homeowners complete their projects under budget.