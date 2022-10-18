Creative Biolabs Expedites SARS-CoV-2 Subunit Vaccine Development as Variants Arise

Recent research described that S2-targeted vaccination induced the production of antibodies in mice that could neutralize diverse alphacoronaviruses and betacoronaviruses. It indicates that subunit vaccine design for SARS-CoV-2 targeting more conserved regions of the spike protein may be a strategy to achieve pan-SARS-CoV-2 immunity. In order to help researchers get prepared as emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants are revealed to reduce existing vaccination effectiveness, Creative Biolabs deploys comprehensive recombinant S protein subunit vaccine development solutions for SARS-CoV-2 based on its innovative vaccine development platform.

“We’re at a tipping point for SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, having figured out challenges like stability, but the industry is now looking for better vaccine targets to respond to emerging viral variants. Subunit vaccines only use a portion of the virus to activate the immune system and contain no microorganism components other than necessary antigens, so they reserve a low risk of adverse reactions. Meanwhile, the trimeric S protein is where the virus bind to the host cell surface receptor ACE2. So we think the trimeric S protein could be an attractive candidate for developing subunit vaccines.” According to a researcher at Creative Biolabs.

Creative Biolabs’ innovative subunit vaccine development platform is available today, and scientists working on novel COVID-19 vaccine discovery will benefit from:

Faster Recombinant Subunit Vaccine Design. Scientists can design subunit vaccines for SARS-CoV-2 more efficiently using comprehensive solutions, including gene synthesis, vector construction, protein expression and purification, and immunoassay. The one-stop vaccine development platform enables protein expression on diverse systems, such as bacterial, yeast, and mammalian cells.

Streamlined Collaboration. All procedures across the entire vaccine R&D lifecycle can now be entrusted to Creative Biolabs’ customized subunit vaccine development solutions. That said, scientists can avoid laborious processes, including multiple handoffs and back-and-forth team communication.

High-quality Vaccine Evaluation & Data Insights. Neutralization capability is one of the most important evaluation indicators in the development of COVID-19 drugs and vaccines. Scientists can verify and improve SARS-CoV-2 vaccine design accuracy, including evaluating their neutralization capability utilizing Creative Biolabs’ SARS-CoV-2 neutralization assays. Creative Biolabs ensures high-level data integrity and data traceability so that scientists can make data-driven decisions more easily to optimize their vaccine development projects.

Besides revealing the full SARS-CoV-2 subunit vaccine development full solution, Creative Biolabs is also launching additional new products and services for SARS-CoV-2 variants, such as SARS-CoV-2 peptide discovery serving for new antiviral drug research.

Creative Biolabs is the pioneer of the biomedical CRO industry. Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of global scientists, companies, and academic and research institutions have turned to Creative Biolabs for help in discovering the next generation of therapeutics, diagnostics, and vaccines, especially in the antiviral field. Per the COVID-19 pandemic, the company not only delivers comprehensive CRO services but also has developed related proteins, antibodies, nucleic acid extraction kits, etc., which significantly accelerates the process of anti-COVID-19 drug and vaccine development for researchers.

To learn more about Creative Biolabs and its capabilities, please visit https://sars-cov-2.creative-biolabs.com/.

