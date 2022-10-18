Intermountain Holy Rosary Healthcare Earns CDC Recognition of Healthy Lifestyles Program

Intermountain Holy Rosary Healthcare has earned the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) highest recognition for its diabetes prevention program, Healthy Lifestyles. The CDC’s Full Plus designation is reserved for programs that have effectively delivered a quality, evidence-based program that meets all the standards for CDC recognition and additional thresholds.

Holy Rosary has offered the Healthy Lifestyles program for fifteen years and has seen remarkable success in participants. The 12-month program offers real support from locally trained experts with the goal to help individuals increase physical activity, lose weight and decrease risk factors for diabetes and cardiovascular disease. It is offered in-person or virtually. Graduates report improved health indicators, increased energy, and better quality of life.

“This recognition from the CDC is exciting and a true tribute to the hard work of our many participants over the years,” shared Liane Vadheim, Holy Rosary Dietitian and Healthy Lifestyles coach. “We have been energized by the commitment of more than a thousand participants from the southeastern Montana area.” To find out more information about this program, please contact 406-233-4067 or hrh-mt.org/healthylifestyles.

