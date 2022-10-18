Hong Kong – SFST to attend APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting in Thailand

SFST to attend APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting in Thailand **********************************************************



The Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Christopher Hui, will depart for Bangkok, Thailand, tomorrow (October 19) afternoon to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers’ Meeting (FMM).







Mr Hui will participate in discussion at various sessions of the FMM on October 20. He will also hold bilateral meetings with other officials attending the FMM.







During his stay in Bangkok, Mr Hui will meet with relevant industry associations and representatives of enterprises to promote the opportunities of setting up family offices and venture capital investments in Hong Kong. Moreover, he will speak at an executive roundtable luncheon and the Thai-Hong Kong Trade Association’s anniversary dinner.







Mr Hui will return to Hong Kong on October 22. During his absence, the Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Joseph Chan, will act as the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury.

