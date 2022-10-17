“Is it IBS or Your DIET?” an Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (10/14/2022)

Boston, MA – WEBWIRE – Friday, October 14, 2022

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Dr. Mohammad Farivars new #1 international best-selling book, Is it IBS or Your DIET?: A Unique, Pivotal, and Out of the Box Book about Irritable Bowel Syndrome. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day, October 14th.





Millions of people in the United States are suffering from IBS-like symptoms. They are being diagnosed and treated as IBS.





The purpose of this book is to help these patients figure out what is causing their symptoms and take care of it. For the majority of them diet is the culprit and by recognizing and avoiding it one can put an end to future suffering.





In this book, more than 40 reasons are blamed and several real-life examples illustrate how difficult it may be to find the cause if you are not knowledgeable about the pathophysiology of GI tract and digestion and absorption of food.





Is it IBS or Your DIET? by Dr. Mohammad Farivar will be free and available for download on Amazon for one more day (10/14/2022) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BFZRKN34.







About the author:





Dr. Mohammad Farivar is a board-certified gastroenterologist, practicing in the Boston area since 1975. He was trained at St. Louis University in internal medicine and did Gastroenterology fellowship at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and MassachusettsGeneral Hospital, Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts. He was appointed associate professor at Boston University in 1992 and Lecturer on Medicine at Harvard in 2001. He retired early 2017 but his love for medicine and patients brought him back as LocumTenens. Presently he works and teaches at the TuftsUniversity Medical Center in Boston. Dr. Farivar has been recognized several times as the Boston TopPhysician, Americas Best Physicians and received 5-Stars from Healthgrades, US News & World Report