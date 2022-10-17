Randall McLendons book will be displayed at the Empire State Book Tour events.

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Friday, October 14, 2022

The Bible contains verses, stories, and chapters that provide readers with insights relevant to their daily lives. One of the infamous sources of Christian values is book 1 of Corinthians, which contains apostle Pauls first letter to the church. It carries an everlasting message  God is the standard and the way to eternal joy.





The Corinthians tackles a range of discernments to aid the church in understanding the Gospel deeply. One of its messages is the spiritual qualities that humans must possess. These qualities are discussed in 1 Corinthian 13:13, which identifies faith, hope, and love as the ultimate characteristics for ones spiritual life to flourish. Integrating them into a persons life is the hallmark of author Randall McLendons These Three: Keys to getting spiritual growth off the ground.





In his book, McLendon wants his readers to understand that the three recognized values are interrelated. Thus, they must work together. If one among the three is absent in a persons life, his spiritual path will cease to flourish. Randall McLendons book will ultimately show readers that God is always present to help and guide His followers.





These Three: Keys to getting spiritual growth off the ground



Author | Randall McLendon



Genre | Religion



Publisher | Independently Published



Published date | March 1, 2020











Author



Randall McLendon hails from the state of Georgia. Apart from being an author, he is also a businessman, realtor, pastor, and ministry leader. Randall earned a degree in Marketing from the University of Georgia and a Masters of Divinity degree (M.Div.) in Theology from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He has served as a pastor in Kennesaw, Georgia, for 17 years.





In 1998, Randall moved to Sarasota county in Southwest Florida with his family, where he has been working as a realtor. He ran a medical transcription business with his wife, Joni, for 18 years. He has been politically active, running for local office and founding a political action organization.





Randall McLendon considers himself a lifelong learner of the Bible. Thus, his written works mirror his love for the Lord. He now lives in the small beach town of Englewood, on Floridas West Coast, nestled up to the Gulf of Mexico.