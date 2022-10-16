Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate Unveils AI-Powered Property Promotion, LRE® Social Media Boost, in Partnership with Adfenix

Powered by AI and 100% automated, Adfenix is commonly used as a listing-winning tool and consistently generates high-quality traffic and leads for luxury properties.

Available through the Luxury Lounge, LRE® members can run an LRE® Social Media Boost on any active property on LuxuryRealEstate.com. Using behavioral targeting to identify the most likely buyers for listings, an LRE® Social Media Boost finds buyers looking for properties in a given area, price bracket, and property-style based on their search behavior.

Users of the product can track results, see total clicks, click-through rate, day-by-day exposure, total impressions, and more, while sharing live ad results with the seller.

Meghan Barry, President at Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate says, “The LRE® Social Media Boost with Adfenix’s AI technology is an easy and cost-effect way to directly target buyers. We are pleased to be able to offer a product to the membership that serves a real need in the industry. Adfenix is the perfect partner in this effort.”

Adfenix US Director Philip Hegge has been working closely with Barry to provide their agents with enhanced digital tools, designed to increase exposure and drive opportunity in the luxury real estate market.

Hegge adds, “In a space dedicated to premium real estate, a premium customer service experience is paramount. At Adfenix, we are excited to work with Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate to support their agents and contribute to that experience.”

For more information about Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate, visit: www.LuxuryRealEstate.com.

To learn about the LRE® Social Media Boost, members can visit: https://lounge.luxuryrealestate.com.

For more information about Adfenix, visit: www.adfenix.com.

About LuxuryRealEstate.com

A worldwide collection of top brokers representing the finest luxury properties across the globe, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate has been leading the real estate industry since 1986. This hand-selected group of more than 130,000 professionals with properties in more than 70 countries collectively sells over $300 billion of real estate annually, making it the most elite and comprehensive luxury real estate network in the world.

Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate’s global network is showcased on LuxuryRealEstate.com, the No.1 portal for luxury properties online, presenting more multi-million-dollar estates than any near-peer. Frequently distinguished as a leader in the industry, the company has been recognized by Forbes, the Inc. 5000 List and The Wall Street Journal. In addition, they have been honored multiple times by The Webby Awards, ADDY Awards and most recently awarded the ‘Best Directory or Search Engine Website’ in the 2022 Internet Advertising Competition Awards hosted by the Web Marketing Association.

About Adfenix

Adfenix delivers a best-in-class, data-backed and full-service marketing operations platform that is trusted by many of the world’s largest real estate brands. Using smart, automated and AI-enhanced technology, Adfenix untangles the complexity of the Real Estate industry, enabling customers to create value for their brand and agents.

Founded in Sweden in 2014 by co-founders André Hegge and Gabriel Kamienny, today Adfenix works with real estate professionals around the world, with 85 employees from 4 continents, and offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg, San Francisco, London, and Melbourne.