Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected methamphetamine and suspected cocaine worth about $14 million (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected methamphetamine and suspected cocaine worth about $14 million (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs on October 12 seized about 14 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine and about 5kg of suspected cocaine with a total estimated market value of about $14 million at Hong Kong International Airport.







Through risk assessment, Customs on that day inspected a batch of consignments arriving from the United States. Upon inspection, Customs officers found the batch of suspected methamphetamine and suspected cocaine was concealed inside different snacks packaging in three of the parcels.





After follow-up investigation, Customs officers yesterday (October 14) arrested two men, aged 24 and 49 and were suspected to be connected with the case, in Kwai Chung. A charge with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug was laid against the duo, while one of them was charged with another count of possession of dangerous drugs. They will appear at West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts next Monday (October 17).







Customs reminds members of the public to stay alert and not to participate in drug trafficking activities for monetary return. They must not accept hiring or delegation from another party to carry controlled items in and out of Hong Kong. They are also reminded not to carry unknown items for other people.







Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.







Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk).