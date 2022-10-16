Hong Kong – Update on cluster of Carbapenemase-Producing Enterobacteriaceae cases at Tuen Mun Hospital

Update on cluster of Carbapenemase-Producing Enterobacteriaceae cases at Tuen Mun Hospital ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:





Regarding an earlier announcement on a cluster of patients confirmed as having Carbapenemase-Producing Enterobacteriaceae (CPE) in a medical and geriatric ward, the spokesperson for Tuen Mun Hospital gave the following update today (October 15):







The hospital has conducted screening and confirmed two more male patients (aged 61 and 81) as carriers of CPE. They are being treated in isolation. One of the patients is in serious condition due to his underlying medical conditions, while the other patient is in stable condition.







The ward concerned will continue to adopt the following enhanced infection control measures:





Enhanced patient and environmental screening procedures; Continuing to apply stringent contact precautions and enhanced hand hygiene for staff and patients; and Enhanced cleaning and disinfection for the environment and facilities of the ward.







The hospital will continue to closely monitor the situation in the ward concerned. The case has been reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office and the Centre for Health Protection for necessary follow-up.

