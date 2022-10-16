Ready for broadcast… Loved By You from Miami-based songwriter and recording artist Rafaela

Born and raised in the Dominican Republic, Rafaela Cabreja started her career in the media as a producer and reporter; a journey that inspired her to pursue her childhood dream of becoming a songwriter and a recording artist. Her legacy is to make music story through her song that will never be forgotten. She believes that music is the language of love that encounters no barrier.

Official Video for "Loved by You" by Rafaela. Website: http://yosoyrafaela.com Follow Rafaela: Instagram – http://instagram.com/YosoyRafaela Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/YosoyRafaela Tiktok – https://tiktok.com/@YosoyRafaela

Rafaela

Artist



Producer

www.youtube.com/channel/UCMT66YenG_Wlt3j_F91urWQ

Rafaela – Loved By You (Official Video)

Contact Rafaela at info@yosoyrafaela.com and please mention Radio Pluggers!

