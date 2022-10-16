African American Board Leadership Responds to LA City Council Members Leaked Comments

As a Los Angeles-based organization whose mission is to cultivate the next generation of African American civic and community leaders, the African American Board Leadership Institute (AABLI) rejects anti-Black language and any attempt to undermine African American leadership and political representation in the City of Los Angeles. Furthermore, we condemn all hateful, racist, and violent language that is harmful to citizens of this great city.

Like many of you, we continue to process the events of the past couple of days. Jonathan Sandville, President and CEO of AABLI said “we stand ready to begin the important work of healing any divisions which may have resulted from the racist remarks made by some of our most powerful voices in city government.” Sandville also stated that “AABLI has spent over a decade developing and preparing leaders to serve with integrity at the highest levels in government, corporate, and the nonprofit sector. We will always advocate for equitable power, resources, and conditions for all communities throughout California to thrive.” AABLI continues to be an important resource that corporations, private foundations, and government entities can count on for the development of visionary leaders in an inclusive society for all.

About African American Board Leadership Institute

Established in 2011, by Virgil Roberts and Yvette Chappell-Ingram, AABLI is the only leadership training and development organization in the United States that solely exists to advance systemic equity and foster an inclusive society. AABLI offers a solution to problems that stem from a lack of diversity at the board level by creating a pipeline of qualified African American candidates for positions on governing boards.