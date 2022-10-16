The Silvers Healing Academy – Candace Silvers

World-renowned healer and human behavioral expert Candace Silvers announces upcoming Online Healing Training Courses in 2022 and 2023 for students around the world.

A pioneer in energy healing, Candace Silvers created The Silvers Healing Academy to train healers worldwide. She has currently trained healers in 30 Countries, on 6 Continents, including countless doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers.

On her most-recent Gaia TV-Special (Program: Beyond Belief), Candace spoke about her passion for training healers:

“Every home deserves a healer. You know that song from the Coke commercial [from 1971], ‘I want to teach the world to sing?’ Well, I want to teach the world to heal.”

Candace Silver’s 1-Year Course is taught entirely on Zoom. After just six weeks, you are already able to give healings.



“In six weeks, you learn how to put your hands up to someone, become multi-dimensional, and heal them.”

Upcoming training courses begin on Friday, October 21st, 2022 and Saturday, February 18th, 2023.



For more information: CandaceSilvers.com.

In addition to training healers, Candace offers a monthly, Complimentary Zoom Healing Event. This Global Zoom Event is attended by thousands around the world who are new to Candace and would like to experience her healing modality. She’s now watching her lifelong commitment come true.

“Can you imagine if this was just normal in our world?”

Now Available: Candace’s episode on Gaia TV’s “Beyond Belief”:



https://www.gaia.com/video/the-power-of-energy-healing

About Candace Silvers Studios

A pioneer in energy healing, Candace created The Silvers Healing Academy to train healers worldwide. She has currently trained healers in 30 Countries, on 6 Continents, including countless doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers.

“Every home deserves a healer. You know that song from the Coke commercial [from 1971], ‘I want to teach the world to sing?’ Well, I want to teach the world to heal.”

In addition to training healers, Candace offers a monthly, Complimentary Zoom Healing Event. This Global Zoom Event is attended by thousands around the world who are new to Candace and would like to experience her healing modality. She’s now watching her lifelong commitment come true.