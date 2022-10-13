MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar to address Grameen Udyami Convocation in Ranchi





Union Minister for State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be addressing the Convocation of Gramin Udyami Skill Training Programme (the Village Engineers Programme) in Ranchi, tomorrow.





A total of 165 trainees will be receiving the certificates at the Convocation ceremony. Jharkhand Governor Shri Ramesh Bais will be giving away the certificates.





The Gramin Udyami Skill Training Programme, which is based on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, targets empowering the rural youth by providing them specific skilling opportunities. The pilot project was launched in May this year in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and covered five states (Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, apart from Madhya Pradesh), during the first leg 152 candidates were enrolled, of which 132 successfully completed the course and were given certificates .





The next leg (Phase 1.2) was held in four states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha. A total of 165 candidates will be given the certificates.





Training was provided in five disciplines- electrical and solar energy, agricultural mechanization, e-governance, plumbing and masonry, two-wheeler repair and maintenance.





The next phase (Phase 1.3), solely for women’s groups, will soon begin in Gumla (Jharkhand) by October/November, for which 153 women have already enrolled.





Speaking about the Village Engineers Programme, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said its main objective is to strengthen local village economies and limit migration as well as dependence on cities for livelihood opportunities.





It aims to create new opportunities for employment/self-employment and entrepreneurship locally—so that tribal youth can start their own businesses, generating more livelihood opportunities for themselves as well as for others, he said and reiterated Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision that the road to Atmanirbhar Bharat travels through Atmanirbhar Villages.





For this purpose, the Minister said each district magistrate and collector has been asked to draw up a Skill Development Plan for their district—keeping in mind the resources available and the local aspirations.









