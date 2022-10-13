A Short Tale of Mending One’s Heart

WEBWIRE – Wednesday, October 12, 2022

You are set free by hope. It is there when you need it and soothes your troubled soul. Hope can take many forms, but it is a reminder that life can continue even after a loss. It is critical to find hope. Finding the motivation to move on in life after a devastating loss can always be a difficult endeavor for anyone, to the point where one should seek out hope by any means possible.





The work of Lee H. Johnson will be on display at the Frankfurt Book Fair this month in Germany. Her book, Hopes Lantern, explores the experience of loss, grief, and facing the world without a loved one. The story is about a young boy named Harry who experiences loss, disappointment, and heartbreak. As he holds onto hope, seeking to hold on to the thoughts of a better tomorrow, akin to the brightness and warmth a lantern provides to others.





The story can be described as short and sweet, with a few sad moments. However, the lessons it can teach its readers can help anyone go through life with a lighter heart. The authors loving heart for children becomes as clear as day through her works.





Hopes Lantern



Written by | Lee H. Johnson



Kindle | $2.99



Paperback | $12.99



Hardcover | $21.99





Those interested in this book can find copies of it online on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, or they can attend the upcoming Frankfurt Book Fair for a physical copy along with the opportunity to interact with authors of varying calibers.





About the Author



The authors lovingly deep devotion to children lends this special gift, characterized by natures influence on surrounding beauty. She has taught Sunday school, Daily Vacation Bible School, and Christian Education in the past, holding young minds captive.