Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing woman in Hung Hom (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing woman in Hung Hom (with photo) ****************************************************************



Police today (October 11) appealed to the public for information on a woman who went missing in Hung Hom.





Lee Yan-ki, aged 28, went missing after she was last seen at Ha Heung Road on October 4. Her family made a report to Police yesterday (October 10).





She is about 1.6 metres tall, 54 kilograms in weight and of medium build. She has a long face with yellow complexion and long brown hair.





Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing woman or may have seen her is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of Kowloon West on 3661 8036 or 9020 6542 or email to rmpu-kw@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.