Hong Kong – InvestHK and HKCBA hold seminar to promote Hong Kong’s advantages for family offices and fintech companies (with photos)

InvestHK and HKCBA hold seminar to promote Hong Kong’s advantages for family offices and fintech companies (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



​Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) and the Chinese Banking Association of Hong Kong (HKCBA) today (October 11) held a seminar for members of the Chinese banking industry in Hong Kong, encouraging them to leverage the city’s business advantages to embrace the new opportunities in the family office and fintech sectors.





The seminar, entitled “Seizing Emerging Opportunities in Family Office and Fintech in Hong Kong”, began with welcoming remarks by InvestHK’s Director-General of Investment Promotion, Mr Stephen Phillips, and Executive Vice President of the HKCBA Mr Kevin Chan.





Mr Phillips said, “Family office business has flourished in recent years and it is now an important growth segment in the wealth and asset management industry. We have set up a dedicated family office team since June last year with colleagues based in Hong Kong and recruited from different cities to promote Hong Kong as a leading family office hub in Asia.”





He added, “Hong Kong is also an international fintech hub characterised by a diverse, resilient and dynamic landscape. We are home to over 600 fintech companies, including five fintech unicorns, spanning a wide array of fintech verticals. The fintech initiatives such as ‘All banks go fintech’, Commercial Data Interchange and the Central Bank Digital Currency platform will create enormous opportunities for fintech companies to partner with banks and launch innovative products.”





Mr Chan said, “Hong Kong has the unique advantages to develop family offices, backed by the motherland and adjacent to Southeast Asia markets. The city as an international financial centre has a solid common law system, world-class international financial infrastructure and regulation, free flow of capital and no estate tax, creating bright prospects for developing family office business.”





The Head of Financial Services and Global Head of Family Office at InvestHK, Mr Dixon Wong, and the Head of Fintech at InvestHK, Mr King Leung, explained Hong Kong’s key advantages and policies in setting up or expanding family office business in the city, as well as Hong Kong’s fintech ecosystem and new business opportunities in fintech for Chinese banks at the seminar respectively.





For photos of the seminar, please visit www.flickr.com/photos/investhk/albums/72177720302789485.