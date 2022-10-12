Hong Kong – Man sentenced for breaching compulsory quarantine order

Man sentenced for breaching compulsory quarantine order *******************************************************



A 34-year-old man was sentenced to imprisonment for two weeks, suspended for 12 months, by the Kwun Tong Magistrates’ Courts today (October 11) for violating the Compulsory Quarantine of Certain Persons Arriving at Hong Kong Regulation (Cap. 599C).





The man was earlier issued a compulsory quarantine order stating that he must conduct quarantine at a hotel for 14 days. Before the expiry of the quarantine order, he left the place of quarantine twice on January 20, 2022, without reasonable excuse nor permission given by an authorised officer. He was charged with two counts of contravening sections 8(1) and 8(5) of the Regulation and was sentenced by the Kwun Tong Magistrates’ Courts today to imprisonment for two weeks, suspended for 12 months, for each of the two charges, with the sentences to run concurrently.





​Breaching a compulsory quarantine order is a criminal offence and offenders are subject to a maximum fine of $25,000 and imprisonment for six months. A spokesman for the Department of Health said the sentence sends a clear message to the community that breaching a quarantine order is a criminal offence that the Government will not tolerate, and solemnly reminded the public to comply with the regulations. As of today, a total of 261 persons have been convicted by the courts for breaching compulsory quarantine orders and have received sentences including immediate imprisonment for up to 14 weeks or a fine of up to $15,000. The spokesman reiterated that resolute actions will be taken against anyone who has breached the relevant regulations.