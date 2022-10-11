SIREN Living Meets With Buyers From Major Retailers in the U.S. About its Dietary Supplements for Men and Women

SIREN Living promoted the health benefits of its dietary supplements for men and women at the recent ECRM’s Vitamins, Weight Management, and Sports Nutrition Program.

“ECRM enabled us to meet with retailers from large and small chains throughout the U.S.,” said Steven Robinson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd. In the United Kingdom. “We promoted our dietary supplements that were developed just for men and women.

“SIREN supplements for women and MAN PLUS for men are already on several websites, such as Walmart.com, OneLavi.com, and VitaBeauti.com,” Robinson said. “We are looking to increase the number of retailers that would carry our products.”

ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug, and mass chains.

Jane Culbertson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd., and her daughter, Rebecca, first developed SIREN: Vitality and Wellness.

“When we looked at the marketplace we did not see dietary supplements that specifically addressed women’s needs,” Culbertson said. “After Vitality and Wellness became popular in the UK, we developed two more products for women and then the MAN PLUS supplements.”

Walmart.com, VitaBeauti.com, and OneLavi.com offer SIREN supplements, including:

SIREN: Vitality & Wellness, a vegan-approved, all-natural dietary supplement, is for women who want to feel better and have more energy.

SIREN: Hair, Skin & Nails, which contributed to more youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement is for women who love glossier hair, and more enviable-looking nails.

SIREN: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium. This supplement is for women who love a great-looking tan.

MAN PLUS: Health and Vitality, which contains natural ingredients for men who want to improve their stamina and performance.

MAN PLUS: Hair, Skin & Nails, which is for men who want more youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement is for men who want the best-looking version of themselves.

MAN PLUS: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium. This supplement is for men who love a great-looking tan.

SIREN products are gluten-free with 100 percent natural ingredients. SIREN: Vitality and Wellness is vegan, while MAN PLUS AND SIREN Summer Skin Plus is vegetarian-friendly.

“Now, we are reviewing our meetings with the retail buyers,” Robinson and Culbertson said. “We will send them samples and any additional material they request to help them make a positive decision on carrying SIREN Living dietary supplements.”

To purchase SIREN and MAN PLUS products, visit Walmart.com, VitaBeauti.com, or OneLavi.com, an online boutique for beauty, health, and wellness products.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with SIREN. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About SIREN LIVING

SIREN Living is a health and wellness company in the United Kingdom that has developed dietary supplements for women and men: SIREN Living and MAN PLUS, which are available on OneLavi.com and Walmart.com. The supplements are for: Health and Vitality, Hair, Skin, and Nails, and Summer Skin Plus.