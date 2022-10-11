GEO Jobe Welcomes Jose Arias as a Technician

Jose Arias, Technician

GULFPORT, Miss. – Oct. 7, 2022 – PRLog — GEO Jobe is pleased to welcome Jose Arias as a Technician on their Profession Services Software Development team. Prior to GEO Jobe, Jose was an Aerial Imagery Analyst, this role gave him a unique understanding of the benefits and power of GIS. Jose has a certificate of professional Development in Python programming and ArcGIS from the University of Hawaii, Maui College, in addition to his full-stack training with cybersecurity at the Mississippi Coding Academy.

Jose represents GEO Jobe’s first hire of a Mississippi Coding Academy graduate since entering into a relationship with the Coding Academy back in July 2021, when the first cohort in Biloxi began. GEO Jobe is proud to be a part of this program and believes it is a key to building a sustainable and resilient economy on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

With Jose’s experience, skills, and education, he will be a valuable member of GEO Jobe’s sales staff. GEO Jobe welcomes Jose to his new role and looks forward to his contributions to the company.

“I’m excited to have Jose on the team. He represents the best of the talent coming out of the Mississippi Coding Academy – and his unique background, experience, and mindset will be extremely valuable to our team as it continues to grow.”

– Eric Goforth, Vice President, Products & Services at GEO Jobe.

GEO Jobe is excited to see the team grow, year after year, with talented individuals. GEO Jobe continues to develop new approaches to aid others in the industry with their GIS needs.

You can connect directly with Jose and the GEO Jobe team via connect@geo- jobe.com.

About GEO Jobe

GEO Jobe is a leading GIS software and geospatial solutions provider, serving almost 9,000 organizations globally. GEO Jobe has developed some of the most popular applications in the ArcGIS Marketplace, including Admin Tools for ArcGIS, Backup My Org, Clean My Org, and Mapfolio. GEO Jobe is also a provider of the GEOPowered Cloud for ArcGIS, which is a managed service offering focused on Esri technology. GEO Jobe also offers professional services centered around Esri’s ArcGIS System, including custom software development, enterprise solution implementation, and UAV data collection. Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe is in its 23rd year of operation and has been an Esri business partner since 2002, and is currently a Gold Partner.

Contact:

www.geo-jobe.com

@geojobegis

About Mississippi Coding Academy

Founded in 2017 as a joint project between Innovate Mississippi and the Governor’s office via MDA, MS Coding Academy’s charter is to offer a non-traditional path to create new and diverse software professionals and offer improved economic opportunity for Mississippians, particularly the disadvantaged and underserved communities.

MS Coding Academy currently has three physical training locations: one based in Downtown Jackson, MS, Starkville, MS, and South Jackson in partnership with DSC Training Academy. They have affiliations with Mississippi State University, the Mississippi Development Authority, and several corporate partners.