Modern House Numbers Customers in Bangor, PA Featured in Lehigh Valley Magazine

Founders and owners of Modern House Numbers, Brandy and Rick McLain, began designing and crafting house numbers when they struggled to find a stylish, modern option for their own Tucson, AZ home in 2008. Since then, the couple has grown their business to include a plethora of hand-crafted and custom options for online customers. Two years into their home renovation project, the McEvoy family decided that the twelve-inch, matte black, Palm Springs font numbers would be the perfect touch to complete their home’s new, modern look.

Firm believers that the details can make or break a project, Modern House Numbers offers homeowners unique lettering and numbering options. Their collection, which includes plaques, numbers, letters, and decals, features various fonts and custom options. Each piece is hand-crafted at their facility in Tucson and shipped to customers with a drilling template and mounting hardware to make installation a breeze.

“When Brandy and I made our first set of house numbers to complete our own home renovation, we had no idea that the idea would spread the way it has,” remarked McLain. “Our custom modern house numbers offer both durability and style that was lacking in the market. We are thrilled to help homeowners put the finishing touch on their house to make it the home they had envisioned.”

When they had trouble selling their Bangor, PA home, the McEvoys decided to embark on a total home makeover, transforming it from aging to sleek, modern, and new. The project took four years to complete. The icing on the cake was the house numbers ordered from Modern House Numbers two years earlier and carefully saved for the time when they could finally install them. Lehigh Valley Magazine featured the eye-catching in their “Fall Home Edition.”

“Having completed our own modern home renovation, we know how important those final details can be,” said McLain. “After four years of hard work to modernize their home both inside and out, it would be a shame to mount house numbers that clashed with the rest of the home. We are proud to be a part of helping the McEvoy family design the home of their dreams by providing the opportunity to choose classy home numbers that adds to the home’s design.”

