Lysulin Meets With Buyers From Large and Small Chains in the U.S.

Lysulin promoted its dietary supplement that supports healthy blood levels to retail buyers recently at last month’s ECRM’s “Vitamin, Weight Management, and Sports Nutrition Program.”

“Our team just concluded meetings with buyers from major retail chains in the U.S.,” said Dr. John Burd, CEO of Lysulin, Inc., a health and wellness company in San Diego. “Retailers understand that consumers must maintain their blood sugar levels if they want to live healthy lives.”

ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one virtual meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug, and mass health chains.

“Now, we will review the meetings with the retail buyers and follow up with them,” Dr. Burd said. “We will send them samples and any material that will help them make a positive decision on Lysulin, which helps maintain healthy blood glucose and A1C levels, as well as promote insulin function.”

Lysulin products include:

Lysulin Capsules

Lysulin Chewable tablets

Lysulin Powder

Lysulin Liquid

Lysulin Shake in Chocolate and Vanilla flavors

“We developed Lysulin to help people with blood sugar challenges,” Burd said. “Our dietary supplement is backed by clinical studies and our formula is patented.”

Lysulin contains Lysine and Vitamin C, which studies suggest helps the body manage its blood sugar levels. Zinc provides nutritional support for people with poor insulin function.

“Fluctuations in your blood sugar levels can harm kidneys, eyes, and limbs,” he added.

Burd, a Ph.D. biochemist, said he is looking to increase the retail distribution of Lysulin.

“The ECRM event was a good starting point,” he added. “It allowed us to meet dozens of retail buyers in less than a week. We now have to work hard to get Lysulin dietary supplement to as many consumers as possible.”

To purchase Lysulin products, visit Lysulin.com.

The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Lysulin. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service. Please check with your doctor.

About Lysulin, Inc.

Lysulin was founded by Dr. John Burd, a renowned scientist and the founder and former CEO of Dexcom, Inc., the leader in Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems. His current research is focused on the toxic sugar coating that happens when excess glucose binds to and changes proteins in our bloodstream, a process called “protein glycation.”