Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray Product Line Debuts at ECRM’s ‘Vitamin, Weight Management, and Sports Nutrition Program’

Dr. Burd’s promoted its Original Wonder Spray, which helps heal wounds, and Skin Rescue, a facial mist for skin conditions, at ECRM’s “Vitamin, Weight Management, and Sports Nutrition Program.”

“We just concluded meetings with buyers from some of the most sought-after retailers in the country,” said John Burd, Ph.D., CEO of Wonder Spray, LLC, a health and wellness company in San Diego. “We are reviewing the response our products received from the buyers.

“We will follow up with the buyers by sending them samples and any material they need to help them decide to carry our products,” he added.

ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one virtual meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug, and mass health chains.

Both the Original Wonder Spray and Skin Rescue contain Hypchlorous, a natural antimicrobial agent used by our white blood cells to kill all pathogens.

“We developed products that are 100 percent natural,” Burd said. “They are gentle, soothing, alcohol-free, and safe for pets and people of all ages,” said Burd, a biochemist. “All you have to do is spray our products on the affected skin and they start working immediately.”

Dr. Burd’s Original Wonder Spray, which is doctor-approved, helps heal wounds by reducing the bacteria in and around a wound. Skin Rescue, which has been approved by dermatologists, is a hydrating and soothing facial mist that reduces redness, inflammation, and skin irritations.

“We developed natural products, which more consumers are opting to buy,” Burd said. “The ECRM event is part of our strategy to expand our retail distribution points in the U.S.”

To purchase Original Wonder Spray or Skin Rescue, visit DrBurdWonderSpray.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Dr.Burd’s Wonder Spray. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service. Please check with your doctor.

About Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spay

Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray flagship products are Orginal Wonder Spay and Skin Rescue The Original Wonder Spay can help to fight infection, reduce inflammation, and enhance your body’s natural ability to heal, and is highly effective against a wide range of ailments. Dr. Burd’s Skin Rescue is an all-natural spray that gently cleanses the skin while working to calm inflammation, quell redness, and minimize irritation.