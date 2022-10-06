Electro Standards LineSelect Model 9744 for Easy Switching to Backup Devices with No Power Required and Lifetime Warranty



The Model 9744 uses two front panel rotary knobs for its simultaneous switching. The left-hand rotary knob switches the entire RJ11/12 32-channel group from A or B positions and the other rotary knob switches simultaneously. The right-hand rotary knob switches the A and B positions of the single DB9 channel. Two center pins of the RJ11/12 interface and all 9 pins of the DB9 interface are switched via a break-before-make rotary switch. The switch ports are transparent to all data and they are manually operated so that no power is required and the switch has the highest level of security.





The Model 9744 Switcher is delivered in an attractive all metal black box enclosure which provides EMI/RFI shielding. The switchbox is configured as a 5U rackmount unit, full rack size with dimensions of 19.0 Wx8.75 H x13.0 D and a weight of approximately 16.0 lbs. The switcher is designed to permit quick and easy switching to backup devices. To ensure a fully reliable application, all purchases of the switch include a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects.





For more information on the Model 9744, visit https://www.electrostandards.com/catalog-309744-model-9744-high-density-32-channel-rj1112-ab-switch-and-single-channel-db9-ab-switch.html. Electro Standards staff of sales engineers can be reached at 401-943-1164 or via email at eslab ( @ ) electrostandards dot com dot





Gabriela Martin, Media Marketing Specialist



Electro Standards Laboratories



36 Western Industrial Drive, Cranston, RI 02921



Tel: 401-943-1164



Fax: 401-946-5790



Email: eslab ( @ ) ElectroStandards dot com



https://www.electrostandards.com/

###