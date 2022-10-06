iCare Software Announces Partnership with Child Care Lounge as part of its Partner Marketplace Program



This collaboration makes a significant value-add for iCare customers who are looking to take advantage of online childcare training courses for in-service and continuing education training.





“At iCare, we are changing the game for childcare providers by building a world-class partner marketplace and featuring exclusive offers from select partners, said Umesh Bhargava, CEO & Founder, iCare Software. We are pleased to partner with Child Care Lounge, one of the leaders in online child care training, and aim to help iCare users connect with industry leaders like Child Care Lounge that offer resources to support child care professionals.





iCares Childcare Software is the right technology solution to help childcare professionals not only survive but thrive in the new normal. Flexible and Easy to Use Tools, iCares Childcare Center App and mobile Parent App automates and manages billing and finance, parent interactions, development tracking, center administration, security, calendar coordination, contactless checkin and more.





Partners are increasingly important to iCares growth strategy and its new Partner Marketplace Program provides both iCare and partners like Child Care Lounge with increased profit opportunities and resources to grow their business.





“We are excited to partner with iCare as we constantly strive to offer the best of child care resources and services to child care programs and professionals.”, said Joni Levine, Founder Child Care Lounge.





About iCare Software



Our Co-founders have more than 20 years of experience serving as providers in the childcare and daycare management business. They have been working toward the creation of a world-class product. Their enthusiasm and ambition in making the relationships between Administration, Teachers and Parents more seamless is the driving force behind the success of iCare Softwares app.





The iCare Software App is a highly customizable childcare management App built to fit childcare center needs. Designed to make a busy childcare administrators work easier, empower teachers by putting classroom information at their fingertips and provide seamless communication for parents throughout the day. Information powers learning, and we believe iCare helps childcare facilities raise amazing children.





For more information, visit icaresoftware.com, follow us on Facebook ( @ ) iCareSoftware or email us at marketing ( @ ) icaresoftware dot com dot





About Child Care Lounge



Child Care Lounge has been providing online child care classes, child care training, networking, and resources to support child care professionals since 2003. Our website is a wonderful resource for providers, administrators, parents, and students with online trainings, resources, and mentoring. Our classes can also provide the professional development hours necessary for child care professionals to obtain their CDA (Child Development Associate) credential. New classes are added yearly and include relevant topics for everyone from beginner level to management level professionals. Classes are online and some are available in print or on CD. Our classes are convenient and affordable and can be taken from the comfort of your home and completed at your own pace. Child Care Lounge classes are approved in over 40 states for professional development hours.

