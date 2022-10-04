Chris Breva’s “Teatime” is a Compendium of Stories That is Sure to Satisfy Every Kind of Reader

Readers from all walks of life with different interests at heart will never let go of Chris Brevas collection of vastly different stories and writings.
Catch the book display for Teatime at the 2022 NYLA Annual Conference and Trade Show this upcoming November 3-4, 2022!
Teatime is a very intimate and special occasion that can be enjoyed alone or with company. Often, conversations and stories take the forefront of teatime gatherings. Chris Breva writes down a collection of stories that can be enjoyed during these events, aptly titling this work Teatime.
Teatime comprises stories that can be shared with the family during small intimate gatherings or those that can be enjoyed in isolation with a cup of hot coffee or chocolate on a rainy day. These stories can also be read to children before tucking them into sleep. The stories are written to be enjoyed this way, hence their concise nature. These stories were written over five years, and the topics they cover span multiple genres.
Teatime has comedy stories for those looking for a laugh. There are also fantasy stories for those looking to expand their horizons and get lost in a different world. For those looking for a quick read, there are poems to read. The book also has Christian writings and essays for those looking to reaffirm their faith.
The book is available on the ReadersMagnet bookstore and Barnes & Noble.
ReadersMagnet will feature Teatime at the 2022 New York Library Association (NYLA) Annual Conference and Trade Show. The event will be held this November 3-4, 2022, at the Saratoga Springs City Center at 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, New York.
Teatime
Author | Chris Breva
Genre | Short stories
Published date | March 2021
Publisher | ReadersMagnet
Book retail price | $10.99
Author Bio
Marvin D. Schrebe, otherwise known by his pseudonym Chris Breva, is a Christian who preaches Gods word. He is a peer recovery coach. He is 61 and widowed.